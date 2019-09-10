No matter what part of the country you grew up in, I can almost guarantee you that there was a popular cruising spot in your area but no Blvd is as famous as Whittier Blvd. During the golden era of lowriding, this Blvd was the proving grounds for some of the most legendary car club. Many of the most iconic car clubs such as Groupe, Klique, Imperials and Lifestyle hit the Blvd every weekend to represent. In 1986, the Whittier Blvd Arch was erected near the Arizona Street intersection. This 65-foot span of Spanish-Colonial sculpture cemented the legacy of this East LA Blvd as the most iconic Blvd in lowriding. We took to social medial to see what Whittier Blvd means to lowriders around the world:

Johnny Cali-Stylz Najar of San Jose said: It is an iconic landmark that holds a lot of history for those of us not from LA when it comes to lowriding and cruising.

DRenee Jaramillo of El Monte: To me its iconic, it represents culture and unity that’s what this boulevard means its brought old and young generations together!

Chey Velasco of Baldwin Park: Unity with in the lowrider lifestyle

David Guerrero of South Gate: The Whittier Blvd Arch sign represents the Latin culture, family, friends and childhood memories. The sign represents unity amongst a great community, I never get tired of cruising the Blvd.

Thomas Tröger of Germany: To me it’s like a mystical place. I love hearing the stories of all the veterans from back in the days about the Whittier Blvd. it gives me motivation and inspiration to move on.

Richard Ochoa of Phoenix: When I see those iconic arches, it’s not only what you see, it’s what you feel. For our lowrider community that have had the luxury of cruising Whittier, it is sacred ground. Some of the most prestigious and deep rooted clubs have made Whittier their proving grounds, training grounds, and most importantly their play grounds during their beginnings but throughout the country, most lowrider communities have their own Whittier Boulevards. Mine was Main Street in Superior, AZ, and later Central in Phoenix. You can name each one almost as much as there are Lowriding center hubs throughout the country. Whether Central, Story and King, or your own Main Street, those roads all start and end from Whittier Boulevard.

Viva the Lowrider Movement!