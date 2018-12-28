If you’ve been to the Arizona Super Show, or any of the local car shows in the Phoenix area, chances are you’ve seen a car or two from Phoeniquera Classics Car Club. The club, comprised primarily of classic bombs, is respected for their attention to detail and their family first attitude, but they’re perhaps best known for being Phoenix’s first all-girl car club. After spending years riding shotgun to their male counterparts, the ladies got together and assembled the first “Ladyz Chapter” of Phoeniqueras Finest.

With an arsenal of classics, their catalog of lowriders ranges from 1963-1954 and their distinct personal style comes through in the unique ways they’ve personalized their rides with baby pinks, bright yellows, and even a chocolate two-toned color scheme. To hear the “Finest Ladyz” discuss the custom details of each of their bombs, it’s easy to sense the pride they take in their cars. Their sense of pride is enormous, their passion clearly evident, and while they enjoy the local and out-of-state car show scene, these ladies can, more often than not, be found cruising their local boulevard. But don’t let those pretty faces fool you because one wrong move and they’ll hit the switch on you in a heartbeat.