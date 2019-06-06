In 2002 Carlos Munoz started his own club in Santa Fe, New Mexico, called New Mexico Car Club. Over the years the club went from Carlos by himself to 10 members, but their lineup is even stronger now, currently ranging from a 1955 Chevy Bel Air convertible to a 1964 Impala. Each ride is a work of art. At the 2019 Super Show their lineup showed strong and took home best club display, and we can see why.