In 1978 Majestics Car Club started their chapter in Delano, California. The Majestics made their first appearance in Delano’s Cinco de Mayo parade. That same year on August 12 they hosted their first car show at Memorial Park, establishing their presence in the Central Valley.

On July 14 we had the honor to take part in Majestics’ 40th anniversary. The RuCrew Band had all of the car clubs singing and dancing to their old-school music. Abel Acosta and Ventura Sandoval were awarded plaques for opening the path and laying the foundation for the Majestics Delano chapter. Eddie Sanchez and V.P. Silly Gonzalez were also recognized for their continuous commitment to the club. The Majestics Delano chapter keeps the same passion moving forward like it was 1978, building cars to the Majestics standards.

Congratulations on your club’s 40 years of dedication to the lowrider lifestyle.