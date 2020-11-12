The latest Lowrider Garage video series takes place once again in the Central Valley region of California, this time visiting the small town of Lindsay. There are definitely lowriders in Lindsay, and the local car club there happens to be Lindsey’s Finest, and for almost 40 years now that is the proud name on the plaque that they fly to represent who and where they’re from.

This car club’s chemistry is bonded by family and friends and when we say family, we mean sons, nephews, cousins and nieces. Their membership of friends might as well be family as well, because this small town’s population of about ten thousand knows just about everyone and if they didn’t go to school with one another, or work with each other, then they were neighbors at the very least.

The best thing about this club and their traditions is that they have no rules and no dues. Each member knows their expectations and responsibilities and that is demonstrated through one another at 100%. Ruben Gonzalez is in charge of the club and he leads it well by example as his sincere passion and dedication for lowriders resonates strongly through each and every member. Take witness to their testimony and see for yourself how an agricultural town can represent not only the city of Lindsay, but lowriding at its Finest in the U.S.A! The lowrider Garage video series #36 takes place this Friday at 5pm PST on Insta TV, Facebook, and Lowrider.com