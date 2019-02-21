The early ’90s were a turbulent time in Southern California. The cleanup after the L.A. riots had just begun, the Rams and Raiders were preparing to relocate, and the movie Boyz N the Hood was giving the world a glimpse into the reality of living in Los Angeles. While the gang infestation was an actuality, deep within the cracks of this concrete jungle began a movement. The community’s youth began to fight back against the drive-bys and senseless gang killings. This movement would eventually lead to a subculture where love, family, and just simply partying became the rally cry. The “Party Crews,” as they would eventually become known, preached a mantra … one of non-violence and everyone simply getting along.

Enter Brianne “Bree” Miranda, who grew up during this timeless era. “Back then the culture we created was authentic. We didn’t dress up for a picture like most do these days,” Bree says. For us it was real life. These days, the now nurse continues to relive those days through her own clothing line, Legendary Empowerment. “I could never find clothing that reflected me or my style,” Bree says. After her first T-shirt design featuring lettering that read “Inked and Educated” sold out, she emptied her savings account and opened up an online clothing store. “All of our designs are meant to reflect the ’90s culture while empowering Latinas worldwide,” Bree says.

Today, Legendary Empowerment has become a staple in the urban community and it repays the gesture by giving back whenever it can. From fund-raisers to activism, they continue to be a fixture throughout the West Coast. With the support of fellow culture brands, Chola Pinup and D’Collective, Legendary Empowerment will continue to use ’90s fashion, artwork, and lifestyle to bring about the change they want to see in the world.

Clothing Line: Legendary Empowerment

Owner: Brianne “Bree” Miranda

City: Las Vegas, NV