MotorTrend’s all-new series, MIKE BREWER’S WORLD OF CARS goes global with British automotive valuation expert and WHEELER DEALERS legend Mike Brewer as he travels the world seeking out car culture and the automotive artisans who drive it. From getting his hands dirty in the workshops to driving their cars, Mike is here to shed light on the culture, tradition, and people who power our love for custom cars.

Each of step of his journey takes him deep into the scene, as he chronicles the movers and shakers of varying car cultures. From a highly-acclaimed engraver in East Los Angeles to a famous drag racing family in Indianapolis, Mr. Brewer is here to reflect on the people that power the movement. It’s a series that explores the unwavering passion, creativity, and vision behind the coolest subcultures of the car world.

In Episode 1, “Lowrider Lowdown,” Mike’s journey begins by traveling to East Los Angeles, the birthplace of lowriding. During his trip, he enlists the help of Lowrider Network editor Joe Ray, to educate him about the mystique and intricacies of lowriding. Mike not only experiences his first ride on three wheels but also visits Hoppo’s Hydraulics, tries his hand at pinstriping with famed artist Jonathan Mercado, while also making the time to visit metal tattoo artist Hernan at Engrave It.

Mike even gets a chance to eat at the legendary landmark, Manuel's Tepeyac, followed by a low and slow cruise with Lifestyle Car Club as they take over the iconic Whittier Boulevard.