Created in a first-time collaboration between LOWRIDER magazine Editor Joe Ray and Keepsake artist Tracy Larsen, this cool cruiser adds authentic lowrider style to your holiday celebration. From the slammed stance and custom paint to the shiny wire spoke rims, this Christmas tree ornament is sure to be an instant classic with car enthusiasts everywhere. Press the button to hear music from “Low Rider” performed by War.

Hallmark Keepsake artist and creator Larsen was like most preschoolers who spent a lot of time with cartoons. But instead of just watching them, Larsen studied them! He spent his childhood hours drawing characters from The Flintstones and Peanuts. He grew up in North Ogden, Utah, and received a fine arts degree in illustration from Brigham Young University. He moved to Kansas City and started working at Hallmark in 1987 and has been creating Keepsake Ornaments since 1995. When he started making Keepsake Ornaments he created his sculptures in wax. Now he sculpts almost entirely in a 3-D program. Larsen says, “Having a chance to spend a day with Joe Ray with Lowrider and talk about what this car could look like was a fantastic opportunity for me as an artist. We knew we wanted a look that would be reminiscent of the ’50s lowrider “bomb” styles without representing a specific make or model, and Joe’s input helped make that happen.”

Larsen worked up sketches that he and Joe collaborated on before he started sculpting. “Lowrider cars have a number of different things that you don’t necessarily find on cars. There are eyelids on the headlights, unique grilles, different styles of skirts over the wheels, car club plaques on the back window, and lighting effects. And the wheels are always important,” Larsen explains. These little details will resonate with lowrider enthusiasts, and those who aren’t familiar with them will enjoy the extra touches. From the slammed stance to the custom paint to the shiny wire-spoke rims, this ornament is destined to become a classic.

The Christmas Low N’ Snow ornament comes complete with:

Magic Sound Christmas tree ornament. Press the button on the ornament to hear music from “Low Rider” performed by War. Battery operated. Requires two LR44 batteries, included.

Crafted by Tracy Larsen, this Christmas tree ornament comes prepackaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation, and storage. Dated 2018 in copyright.

With unparalleled artistry and exceptional detail, each festive and collectible Keepsake Ornament is made for years of celebrations. From preserving precious memories to commemorating special milestones and interests, there’s a Hallmark ornament for everyone on your gift list.

Hallmark has been your family owned creator of greeting cards, gifts, gift wrap, ornaments, and more for over 100 years. They take deep pride in helping individuals connect in just the right way.

Plastic Christmas tree ornament is lead-free and measures 2.38 inches wide by 1.74 inches high by 4.85 inches deep.

Give the Low N’ Sno Lowrider Christmas ornament to your favorite car buff so they can decorate the tree with a cool set of wheels. Hallmark Keepsake ornaments are fun to collect and make great gifts. Look out for two more collectable Lowrider ornament designs cruising your way for the holidays.