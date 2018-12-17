When it comes to paint, “pearl” is a term used to identify a type of paint that offers a shimmer rather than the sparkle of a “flake” or “metallic” job. It was all the rage back in the late ’50s when the street rod scene first introduced the first true three-stage pearl. That in turn inspired Audi to introduce the first factory-offered pearl paintjobs, and while it lost popularity to “metallic” paints, it’s making a comeback.

But ask most street rodders and lowriders alike about Murano pearls and their eyes will light up. Murano Pearls were—and still remain—all the rage when it came to pearl paint. They were compatible with all lacquers, enamels, and urethanes due to their coconut resin base, and their color-shifting quality came from fish scales not pearl or abalone shells as many believed. But there was a downside. Murano also had a 30 percent lead content in concentrated form. But there’s no need to worry about that today. Today’s lead-free mica-based products offer a nice pearlescent effect, and while most would say that nothing matches the true pearl quality or depth of the Murano finish, there is now a product from PPG that eliminates all doubt.

PPG, the leader in automotive color and style development, just recently launched their very own line of the Murano Pearls Collection. I’ve personally seen it, inspected it from different angles, viewed it under indoor and outdoor lighting, and, to be honest, I can’t believe my eyes. You’ll get lost in the shimmer and feel like you’ve jumped into a time machine back to 1972. It’s an exciting new release that will have paint purists and old-school paint heads swearing they can tell the difference, yet to no avail.

Now here’s my opinion; candies and flakes are cool but I’ll stick to my guns when I say that a unique single-colored candy can beat any multicolor paintjob, and a real, true pearl can do the same to any candy. Pearl creates a unique color-shifting effect that can go from subtle to brilliant, depending on what the creator—aka your painter—desires, and the new Murano Pearls lineup from PPG’s Vibrance Collection does just that.

It’s offered in four colors. These pigments can be added directly to basecoat, ground coat, or midcoat to create an exceptional, one-off color effect for your badass lowrider paintjob. PPG has built a reputation by relentlessly adhering to only the highest standards, especially in custom paint. The Vibrance Collection offerings have been carefully crafted to work seamlessly with all of their premium-quality solvent and waterborne topcoat systems. By staying within one paint system from primer to topcoat you can be confident knowing you’ll have the bold colors, dazzling effects, and outstanding durability that can only come from PPG.

Murano Pearl Collection

VM4601 Murano Gold

VM4602 Murano Red

VM4603 Murano Violet

VM4604 Murano Blue

Intermixes with Deltron, Global Refinish System, Envirobase High Performance, and Aquabase Plus basecoat systems

Can be used with all other Vibrance Collection custom finishes, including Radiance II candy dyes

Pigments provide unique color space with dramatic flop angles

Available in four colors

Easy to mix and apply, available to order immediately

So get familiar because the name Murano Pearl is about to make a comeback in a big way. This new product is perfect for your daily driver or your show car, and the only limitation is your imagination. It’s a new product with “old-school” quality, so color shift your way over to www.ppgrefinish.com for further information.