Show me someone with a clean car and I’ll walk over and shake his or her hand. Tell me about someone with a dirty car and I’ll drive over and give them a hand. The bottom line is: There is no excuse to drive a dirty car.

When you think about it, you spend a good portion of your life in your car so why not take care of it? Now, I get it; we’re pressed for time, too lazy, and sometimes too cheap to get a detail, but nowadays there’s simply no excuse thanks to the advancement of technology and companies like Meguiar’s who take pride in giving us the most efficient, effective car care products on the market.

In this issue, we’ll be going over three of my favorite products from their lineup. Their waterless wash and wax spritz is simply incredible, their leather balm is a breeze to use, and their glass cleaner is by far the easiest way to a streak-free clean. That said, here’s a breakdown of each product. Be sure to try them out because a clean car is the sign of a happy camper and the best way to protect your investment.

Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax

If you want to give your car a waterless wash and wax then look no further than Meguiar’s latest product. Their no-scratch formula conveniently and gently washes and adds wax protection in one easy step. No hose, bucket, or rinsing required!

Using advanced chemistry, this special formula contains a water spot-free cleaner with high lubricity. Use it according to the instructions and it will protect the surface against swirling and scratching. Each bottle could easily clean three to four vehicles.

The advanced polymer chemistry leaves behind a glossy, synthetic wax barrier that lasts weeks, and even better is that it’s safe and effective on all glossy paints and clearcoat finishes, as well as glass, chrome, polished metals, and plastic trim.

Ideal for those with no access to a hose, who live in a city or apartment, or are under water restrictions in their area, this is the must-have spray.

Ultimate Leather Balm

We all love leather. It’s a status symbol that doesn’t come cheap, but then again, it costs to be the boss. While leather is easy to keep clean, it’s definitely not maintenance-free. Remember leather is a skin, and much like your own it does require periodic conditions.

With Meguiar’s Ultimate Leather Balm, applying a thin coating with the included applicator pad easily solves the problem. Containing the very best ingredients, part of their formula includes natural botanicals to provide the ultimate hydration and conditioning for leather seats and other leather interior surfaces.

Use it on your seats, dashboard, or steering wheel, Ultimate Leather Balm will leave leather surfaces looking soft and conditioned. No greasy film. No over-shiny look. Active ingredients in this incredible balm are jojoba bean oil and coconut butter and it also includes a UV sunscreen to help protect and keep leather looking like new.

Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner

Streaks, haze, or dirty glass is a recipe for disaster and an absolute no-no. It drives you mad while you drive, annoys you when you’re trying to admire your fresh wash, but now Meguiar’s has a product to help resolve that problem.

With their new Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner, cleaning your glass is as simple as it should be. This new product contains a unique lubricant that creates an easy slide effect between the product and any cloth surface, ensuring that no residue is left behind.

Designed with car guys in mind, this easy-to-use product comes in trigger or aerosol spray versions and helps consumers obtain that effortless, professional look in only a few quick squirts. With the ability to apply in direct sunlight, Meguiar’s Perfect Clarity Glass is a must-have for your daily driver, show car, and even your home.