For optimum engine performance, it is necessary to have an ignition system that is on point. You see the whole purpose of your ignition system is to transform your battery’s low voltage into the thousands of volts required to create an electrical spark (via spark plugs) to ignite the air/fuel mixture in your engine.

To accomplish this requires optimum performance from all the components of your ignition system. MSD has you covered with a series of upgrades that will change your total driving experience. In this issue, we’re giving you a rundown of just a sample of what they have to offer to maximize and tune up your Chevy engine’s performance. If you’re going to run the boulevard, make sure your engine can run just the same!

Complete Small-Block Chevy Street Strip Ignition Kit

MSD’s Street Strip Kit (PN VK6ALSSKIT) is a package that includes MSD’s classic 6AL ignition box, Pro Billet distributor, Blaster SS coil, Super Conductor wire sets, and Pro Clamp wire separators. Just drop in a set of fresh spark plugs and this kit is sure to ignite your small-block Chevy with a complete line of matched MSD components. Whether cruising the streets or jumping on the freeway, this kit includes everything needed for your mild to wild build. This is the spark you need at the right time, EVERY TIME!

Features:

Complete ignition kit

Matched components

Chevy V-8 Pro-Billet Distributor

Of all the distributors MSD has to offer, their PN 85551 is their most popular performance distributor. To begin, the housing is machined from a billet of 6061-T6 aluminum on a state-of-the-art CNC machine producing exact tolerances. For high-rpm stability, a 0.500-inch steel shaft is supported by a sealed ball bearing and a long sintered bushing. This shaft also receives a QPQ coating for friction reduction and resistance to corrosion.

A precision-machined reluctor is attached to the shaft, which triggers the magnetic pick-up mounted in the housing. This high-output magnetic pick-up is the most accurate way to trigger your ignition. Plus, with no moving parts to wear or adjust, the pick-up is maintenance free! Just above the pick-up is MSD’s adjustable mechanical advance assembly. Different springs and stop bushings are supplied so you can tune an advance curve to match your application. Must be used with an MSD 6-, 7-, or 8-series ignition.

Features:

CNC-machined billet aluminum housing and billet aluminum base

Will not accept a vacuum advance canister

Must be used with an MSD ignition control

Supplied with an HEI-style distributor cap and rotor (accepts Cap-A-Dapts)

O-ring seals can be added to modified blocks to improve oil pressure control

Special oil tract improves lubrication to the distributor and cam gear

Nylon pads ensure smooth operation of the advance weights

Advance weight pins are staked and TIG-welded to the plate

Mechanical advance assembly can be locked out for crank trigger systems

Advance plate and weights are fine blanked from chromoly steel and QPQ coated for friction reduction

Polished steel shaft is QPQ coated and guided by a sealed ball bearing and extra-long sintered bushing

Maintenance-free magnetic pickup and precision reluctor create stable trigger signals throughout the rpm range

Easy-to-adjust mechanical advance with supplied springs and stop bushings

No CARB exemption order number

Digital 6AL Ignition Control

The MSD 6AL Ignition Control (PN 6425) sets the standards that other ignitions strive to reach. In fact, you’ll find ignitions from other companies that carry the 6AL name (and in some cases, the same part number). MSD raised the bar even higher with the revised Digital 6AL Ignition Control, and this unit is no joke. The wiring of the Digital 6AL is routed out one end of the unit through a sealed and locking connector. Furthermore, the rev limiter of the 6AL is located right on top of the housing for easy access to the two rotary dials to set the limit in 100-rpm increments.

Inside the Digital 6AL you’ll find a microprocessor that monitors and controls every firing and rev limit. The circuits are updated with efficient components that help the ignition produce more power while drawing less current!

Features:

High output with 530 volts and 135mJ of spark energy

Efficient components use less current to produce more power

Set an rpm limit with two rotary dials in 100-rpm increments

Built-in LED for system checks

MSD Blaster SS Coil

Compact and powerful, the advanced design of the Blaster SS Coil (PN 8207) is a great addition to any MSD 6-Series Ignition. Don’t let the compact size of the Blaster SS Coil fool you because it is packed with performance! The efficient E-core windings are designed to produce high amounts of current without sacrificing the voltage output. In fact, when used with an MSD 6-Series Ignition, the Blaster SS produces 300 milliamps of current and a maximum voltage output of 40,000 volts! The secondary windings are wound on a segmented bobbin that reduces the chance of voltage breakdown between the primary and secondary windings. For more protection, these windings are encased in a polyurethane compound for complete protection against vibration. The Blaster SS features brass terminals and a sturdy housing. It is supplied with a 90-degree boot, terminal and vibration mounts and is a great addition to CD ignitions and some stock applications.

Features:

Improved output coil for electronic ignitions and MSD ignitions

Efficient winding design and assembly creates a compact housing

Primary and secondary windings are encased in Ciba polyurethane

70:1 turns ratio and lower primary resistance produce high voltage output

Tough, rigid housing with a tall tower and brass primary terminals

CARB E.O. D-40-37

Super Conductor Spark Plug Wire Set (PN 35399)

Engineered from the inside out, the 8.5 offers everything you have ever wanted in a wire: incredibly low resistance without electronic interference. In a single, 12-inch length of Super Conductor Wire there is only 40-50 ohms of resistance. That is the lowest resistance of any helically wound wire. To accomplish this, MSD uses a copper alloy conductor due to its great voltage carrying capabilities. The low resistance results in less loss in spark energy so more reaches the spark plug. The conductor is wound extremely tight around a special center core-so tight in fact that there is over 40 feet of conductor wrapped into a single foot of plug wire. This winding procedure, combined with a ferro-magnetic impregnated center core, produces an extremely effective Electro Magnetic Interference (EMI) “choke.” This choke, or suppression capability, keeps the EMI inside the wire where it cannot interfere with other electronics on your vehicle. The outer sleeve that surrounds the conductor assembly is just as impressive. A proprietary blend of silicone and synthetic material produce a sleeve that is highly resistant to high heat as well as abrasion and tears. As the name implies, the terminals feature two crimps, one for the sleeve of the wire and another separate crimp to grasp the conductor.

Features: