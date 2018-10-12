Technology offers a modern approach to resolving life’s classic rituals, and to be honest it makes life simpler. Emails have replaced snail mail, texts have replaced talking, and, oddly enough, social media platforms, like Instagram and Facebook, have become the most social outlets in the world—even though no one actually socializes.

Yet on the flipside, the advancement of technology has also helped the auto industry. Cars are driving by themselves, and they’re getting faster, and when it comes to aftermarket parts, well it’s a party and you’re invited.

Classic cars are getting modified with all the latest and greatest upgrades. From state-of-the-art frames to high-tech suspensions, almost everything we do offers some sort of new motivation. We’re dropping in high-horsepower EFI motors, incorporating modern-day electric seats, and now one company is giving us the option to have a keyless start.

Yes. You heard that right. Long gone are the days of inserting a key and twisting to start. Here today is the opportunity to have a “push-button” start system. Like many new cars, this system allows owners to start their vehicle by simply pushing a button, and ididit now offers a system to do just that.

ididit has long been the leader in high-quality steering columns and now its new series of id.PUSH Push Button Ignition Systems will replace your standard keyed ignitions. Each of these systems has a built-in indicator showing you what mode it’s in with built-in safety features such as emergency shut down and a necessary brake input for safe operation. Their lineup includes three different kits built to the same exacting standards as their steering columns and it’s not only a breeze to use, but as equally easy to install.

id.PUSH+ Push Button Start Kit Dash System (PN 2600610100)

The id.PUSH keyless ignition system is as easy as it gets: just push the button and go! This basic push-button system features a mechanical push-button start with LED halo lighting. No key fob is required to start, which means there is no need for dangling keys. With only six wires to connect, installation is quick and easy. Safety features include an emergency shut down and brake input required for safe operation. The ease of use and affordability make it a perfect option for the everyday car enthusiast or hobby racer.

The key fob activates and deactivates the ignition. Safety features required for safe operation include an emergency shut down and brake input.

id.Touch-N-Go Keyless Ignition System (PN 2600670100)

Touch-N-Go is a touch-sensitive start system that senses your approach and will automatically unlock your door when you get close to your vehicle. It will also automatically lock your door when you leave your vehicle. Touch-N-Go can be used as a start button to start a vehicle, and it can be programmed to turn on the dome lights for added safety. This system works with most ididit tilt steering columns. Security features include a programmable key fob and a valet switch, allowing you to override the key fob system.

Features: