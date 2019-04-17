Dynamat is to the auto world what Coke is to soda—in short, the most recognized and respected brand within its niche market. Established in 1989, Dynamat created acoustic environmental solutions for a broad range of industries but when it comes to car audio and customization, well, it’s safe to say that Dynamat is the most trusted and respected brand in the business. Having built such a great reputation for its sound deadening properties, their lineup of products is commonly referred to as “Dynamat” when in fact there are actually seven different “Dynamat” brands each dedicated to addressing specific functions. That said, here’s a breakdown of what they have to offer:

Dynamat SuperLite

This high-efficiency sound damping material is used to stop noise and vibration in your automobile. This particular model is for those concerned about weight, which is why it is 30 percent thinner and lighter and still made from the same sticky butyl rubber constrained-layer damper as Dynamat.

Dynaliner

If you want the most effective automotive lightweight thermal insulator available then Dynaliner is the ticket. Use it by itself or on top of Dynamat Xtreme, this soft, self-adhesive, closed-cell rubber features thousands of cells packed extremely close together, giving the material near zero air infiltration occurrences. This is the key to its ability to reduce heat, as well as resist oil and water.

Since it will not hold water, it will not promote rust or mildew like most under-carpet padding and thermal insulators. Dynaliner is also durable enough to be crush and tear-resistant. Because of its durability and ability to resist oil and water, Dynaliner is long lasting.

DynaDeck

DynaDeck is an ultra-durable vinyl and thermoacoustic foam carpet and padding replacement for vehicles that will stop noise and heat. The durable, deep twist, embossed DynaDeck mat has the perfect vintage texture and look to fit hot rods, classic sports cars, trucks, jeeps, and off-road vehicles. It is completely weatherproof, water resistant, oil resistant, and wear resistant. DynaDeck is offered in black, green, and brown to match whatever look your vehicle needs.

DynaPad

DynaPad is a heavy, 3/8-inch thick, 1 pound per square foot floormat with a four-layer composite barrier utilizing “Dissimilar Layer Insulating” technology that solves two of the most difficult automotive problems: exhaust system heat and low frequency noise. DynaPad has a heavy-duty vinyl barrier between two layers of acoustic “sound soaker” foam, covered by an oil- and water-resisting poly facing. It is used under the vehicle’s carpet as the ultimate carpet pad upgrade.

DynaPad is used for situations that require extreme noise and heat control, like large diesel trucks with loud engine and exhaust noise. The heavy-duty composite barrier DynaPad provides kills low-frequency exhaust and road noise and blocks heat.

Hoodliner

The effectiveness of acoustical foam is dependent on its ability to convert sound waves into heat energy. The Hoodliner has a combination of open and closed cells to accept sound waves and dissipate them. If all of the foam cells were open, sound waves would simply pass through. Conversely, if all of the foam cells were closed, few sound waves would be absorbed. The Hoodliner’s acoustic foam is cast in sheets, achieving consistent resistivity levels throughout the foam. Thus, maximum sound absorption is assured.

The Hoodliner series is made from 3/4-inch acoustic sound soaker foam with a reinforced, reflective aluminized skin. The aluminized skin is cleanable, oil and water resistant, and provides 97 percent heat reflection. The Hoodliner has a high tack pressure sensitive adhesive for easy peel and stick application.

DynaPlate

DynaPlate is a sound damping material specifically engineered for SPL competition rules and power classes of dB drag racing, USACi, IASCA, and IdBL. Using a two-layer setup yields non-flexible panels that prevent the ballooning effect common in SPL vehicles. This same setup also reduces vibration better than any other product on the market. What you get is the best bass possible without modifying the appearance of your vehicle’s interior.

DynaPlate is a self-adhesive, solid, aluminum sheet that can be used when space is an issue. This very thin, strong, lightweight sound deadener also does a great job bridging gaps and structurally reinforcing car body panels. Two layers of DynaPlate produce damping comparable to Dynamat Xtreme with less weight. It is an excellent product to help turn your door into a speaker enclosure. You can also use DynaPlate on floors, roofs, ‘woofer enclosure faces, and anywhere you desire structurally reinforced body panels.

Dynamat Xtreme

Thin, super-sticky butyl rubber bonded to an aluminum alloy skin is what makes up most of Dynamat Xtreme and it is formulated with Vector Chemistry, making Dynamat Xtreme the most effective sound control material available. In this special insulation install feature, we go Dynamat Xtreme on a two-door Fleetwood Cadillac and show you how to lay it down and let it conform and fuse itself to the sheetmetal of a “Be Quiet Brougham.”

The floorpan is cleaned up and vacuumed first.

Let’s take a sheet of Dynamat, pull the backing, and stick it on.

Pattern fit first before going on permanently.

Tag team extreme.

The floor was done in 45 minutes.

Mike Rivera, stick and roll action.

Gil precut the pattern made first.

Full wrap in Dynamat.

It’s placed in side the doors for more noise reduction.