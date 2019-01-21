The hydraulic suspensions found in our lowriders have come a long way since the ’60s. In its infancy stage, the hydraulics game was plagued with cars being butchered with torches, and all too familiar were the wood blocks holding up A-arms until parts could be found, repaired, or replaced. Well, those days are gone and here today are a plethora of parts that can make any hydraulic setup a dream to build. We’ve got quick disconnects, power balls, telescopic drivelines, Johnny joints, and accumulators all there to make the jobs that much more dependable and cleaner.

Though most hydraulic system components, like pumps, armatures,reservoirs, valves/dumps, and hoses are still basically the same, they’re better constructed, but that doesn’t mean they won’t break, and part of that reason is because you’ve got folks hauling around 12 batteries at their beck and call and they’re not afraid to use them—so of course things are prone to break when you push the limits.

Today, what’s in your trunk is as important as what’s under your hood, and now that chrome, gold plating, engraving, custom-fit lines, and AN fittings have become all the rage, well, it’s given us a chance to see what can really go down. But not too long ago, crappy products and poor installs gave hydraulics a bad name. Here today we have tested, approved, and guaranteed-to-perform hydraulic suspensions.

In its simplest form, hydraulics are the soul mates of lowriding and no one has established that proof more than one of the best-known hydraulic shops,

Hoppo’s. For 30 years, tens of thousands of rides have come to launch thanks to their experience and quality products. Aside from exceptional customer service and craftsmanship installations, Hoppo’s has a big hand in giving lowrider hydraulics a good name.

We’ve seen them grow from a small shop to a factory of sorts that produces their own components. The Hoppo’s family, crew, and their peers are an encyclopedia of knowledge when it comes to hydraulics or air suspension tech, and to see their full-blown machine shop in action is enough to keep you in awe. From cutting-edge parts to cutting and crimping hoses down to select sizes, this one-stop shop has it all, including vintage aircraft parts and radical “one-off” systems. Even for those looking to save a buck or two, they also offer basic budget-built systems.

We recently brought them a lowrider Buick to have one of their quality setups installed and we sat with camera, pen, and paper taking notes. They not only showcased a plethora of new tricks but showed us the latest in battery and pump frames, which are welded into place. From there on in everything was bolted down (as you can see in the images) and their wiring was clean and precise.

In the end, the final test was to hit that switch and it performed flawlessly. The install was clean, their products all manufactured to precise standards, proving once again why they’ve earned the reputation as being the leading hydraulics shop to serve our lifestyle. Be sure to drop on by or visit them online. You won’t be disappointed.

Before trunk and battery brackets are sealed off in black.

Optima power in place.

Hydro hoses made to fit.

Batteries in place, pumps are next.

Basic chrome pump setup.

Alex bolting down the pumps.

Left pump install.

Hose connection time.

Testing not really needed, but…

TAG-Tested. Approved. Guaranteed performance.