Our fascination with “go fast” products and “dress up” accessories is driven by the desire to look good, go fast, and stand apart, but at one point or another you’ll have to stop it-and by stop I’m talking about the car and not the purchase of more custom parts. Stopping is an essential part of keeping your family and your cargo safe, and when it comes to your daily driver and tow vehicles, well, they’d better be ready to perform under pressure.

In light of that we recently needed to service the brakes on a 2006 Toyota Tundra so we opted for EBC brakes. To get the job done, we installed the dimpled and slotted rotors in conjunction with a set of orange pads for both front and back. Why did we choose EBC? Well it was easy. EBC is world renowned for making high-quality brake components for everything from mountain bikes to trains, and if they can help stop a train, it’s safe to assume they can do the same for a truck.

EBC brake rotors are available in a multitude of styles, including RK Series smooth rotors, USR Series slotted rotors, and 3GD Series dimpled and slotted rotors. Each of their rotors are hand inspected to ensure maximum customer satisfaction and a quality part.

Which Style Should You Choose?

Premium OE

Also known as RK Series rotors, these are built 100 percent to factory specifications. Featuring a smooth rotor face, they are ideal for the more budget-conscious shopper. While they won’t deliver the same level of performance as other EBC rotors, they will offer factory exact performance that won’t “brake” the bank.

Slotted Ultimax

Known as USR Series rotors, these rotors feature narrow slots that will cool and clear the rotor of dirt and debris. Narrow slots offer similar performance to wider slots while reducing the noise effect associated with wider slots. These brake rotors will offer trucks and SUVs additional braking power when compared to factory rotors.

Dimpled & Slotted

Referred to as the 3GD Series rotors, these are the rotors for heavy-duty use. If you’re tough on your truck, and you want a set of brakes that you can rely on, don’t look any further than EBC Sport brake rotors. Featuring wide slots as well as dimpled drill holes, 3GD rotors are designed for maximum rotor cooling, clearing of debris, and brake pad degassing. The combination of these features creates a rotor that is going to perform under extreme situations without brake fade at high temperature.

There’s no better way to end this story than with a quote from George Carlin: “When you step on the brakes, your life is in your foot’s hand.” It’s a comical quote that speaks truth, but a message that should be taken seriously. So on that note, if you’re going to skimp on anything make sure it’s on your caloric intake and not your brake system because your life and loved ones depend on it.