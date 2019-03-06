Automotive aftermarket companies pop up every year, each of them promising the “latest and greatest.” Far and few between are the companies that actually have a foothold in the industry. Among those with strong historical presence and accolades is Borgeson. Founded in Torrington, Connecticut, Borgeson Universal began manufacturing universal joints for lathes and milling machines in 1914. By 1982, the company was acquired by two custom car enthusiasts and years later started developing applications for street rods and classic cars. Since then they’ve been the market leaders and go-to guys when it comes to steering systems.

By 2001, Borgeson’s expansion involved a move in which they acquired Mullins Steering Gears and today Borgeson remains a dominant force in the steering industry. Located in a 50,000-square-foot facility, they remain the leading manufacturer and supplier of aftermarket steering components for OEM, specialty, and custom car markets, and among their many products, the one we’re highlighting today is the Borgeson Power Steering Box (PN 800128). Also called the Borgeson New Delphi 600 Series Power Steering Box, this unit cures common “bumpsteer” and is available in two different ratios.

Precisely engineered and manufactured to bolt directly into the factory mounting location and fit the stock Pitman arm, these modern power steering boxes feature an infrastructure upgrade, making them a bulletproof solution to your GM and Ford/Lincoln steering needs.

Installation of the unit is as easy as remove and replace, but the benefits are incredible. You will feel a difference in the feel and handling of your vehicle as the 600 offers a more modern power steering feedback. In addition, a manual steering box conversion kit can reduce vehicle weight by as much as 28 pounds and with a quick 14:1 ratio, the driving experience is totally changed, drastically improving, and providing a tighter overall driving experience. Borgeson’s featured power steering unit (PN 800128) fits the following classic lowrider favorites: Ford LTD, Thunderbird, and Lincoln Continentals, as shown here.

1971-1978 Ford Thunderbird

1967-1978 Ford LTD

1968-1979 Lincoln Continental

Installation for any full-size Ford power steering upgrade is as simple as disconnecting your old technology and worn unit’s hoses and draining the fluid. Remove the Pitman arm from the gearbox. Split the existing rag joint from the column flange. Remove the three bolts that secure your steering box from the frame. Loosen the column’s underdash and firewall mounts and slide back into the car slightly. Install the new half rag joint connector on the new gearbox. Be sure the shaft is fully engaged into the rag joint, tighten the setscrews, and then lock nut. Using the installed rag joint, center the steering box by turning the box full to one side then counting the revolutions as you turn the rag joint completely to the other side. Now bring the box back to center by only rotating it half of the total turns. Total box turns will be +/- 3.5 with 1.75 turns full lock to center.

At the center position the metal rag joint flange attached to the gearbox will be vertical. With the provided three bolts, mount the new steering box onto the frame. With a helper supporting the steering column inside the car, lift up and push the column back toward the steering box, making sure to properly align the bolt holes and safety pins. Bolt the steering column rag joint flange to the new rag joint with the hardware provided. Tighten the steering column dash and firewall mounts. Install the Pitman arm on the gearbox and fasten with the new nut and lock washer provided. Connect the gearbox to the power steering pump with either hose kit for stock Ford pump applications. Fill the power steering system with a quality power steering fluid. With the engine running, check for leaks, and bleed off any air trapped in the system by slowly turning the wheel full left to full right with the wheels off the ground. Be sure to keep the reservoir full of fluid and steer on!

In addition to a great product, Borgeson has a technical staff with over 95 years of collective experience in the design, application, and use of steering systems, so their customer service is much like the products they create: unparalleled and uncontested.