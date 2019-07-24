The rising popularity of the G-body platform is at an all-time high and among the group, the Buick Regal (and other iterations of it, think Grand National, T-Type or GNX) are getting scooped up faster than ever before. But owning one of these ’80s legends will often require that the bumper fillers be replaced at some point in time, and when that time does come, all I can tell you is that there will be a few options but only one definite choice, and that go-to brand is a SoCal company called SpoolFool Productions.

Made in the USA and crafted with pride and painstaking detail, it becomes clearly evident that Spool Fool bumper fillers are by far the best aftermarket, fiberglass filler units we have encountered. Each of their units (both front and rear bumper fillers) offers a thick gauge construction thus giving it more structural rigidity, and when it comes to fitment and final form there is absolutely no comparison. The lines mate perfectly, the installation is effortless, and your body shop will love you as these bumper fillers are so precisely crafted that absolutely no bodywork is needed.

Another added bonus is SpoolFool’s one-piece design for the rear bumper filler, which eliminates the unsightly split beneath the license plate. And while copy cats have mimicked the style, they surely haven’t been able to do so with the same quality because these bumper fillers are works of art. Of course, these benefits come with a price, but when you consider the money you’d spend bodyworking those inexpensive and poorly crafted bumper fillers that litter OfferUp and Craigslist—not to mention the money you’ll spend on custom paint and labor—then it becomes clearly evident that Spool Fool bumper fillers are, no question, the best game in. So just remember whatever you “save” on those cheaper bumper fillers will ultimately cost you the same, if not more, so do it once and do it right and get with SpoolFool.

For additional information, or to view their full catalog of parts, visit them online.