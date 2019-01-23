Back in the day a custom stereo system would take up a good portion of your trunk, not to mention your savings account. These were the days when friends with a bit of electrical experience came in handy. As for the rest of us, we’d have to pay audio installers to get the job done, and while many were great, some were just downright hacks. Well those days are long gone and now Pioneer offers a program that allows car owners to get vehicle-specific components that will plug-and-play—no cutting, no rewiring, no drilling.

With standard house tools and enough common sense to crack open a cool beverage, this system is easy to install and even their head units feature the right adapters to plug directly into your vehicle’s wiring harness. The installation process was actually so simple that it made for a bad step-by-step article because it really was as easy as removing your old components and plugging the Pioneer products back in. In light of that, we’ve decided to spend a bit more time writing about the products.

First let me tell you that the sound reproduction was impressive. With crisp highs and clear mids, the system was stout and even the bass notes from their mini-sub (small enough to fit under your seats) was great when one considers its size.

Let’s jump into a little bit more detail about what we installed on our back-and-forth everyday commuter truck.

7-Inch Multimedia DVD Receiver (PN AVH-2400NEX)

The control station of the entire audio system comes by way of this incredible head unit. With a vivid 7-inch display, it’s compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AppRadio Mode +, and it even works with Spotify, Pandora, and is SiriusXM ready. So, long story short, it’s a technologically advanced unit that works with about whatever you’ve got, it comes with a built-in Bluetooth, and it’s ready to plug in and play.

6 1/2-Inch, Three-Way Coaxial 320-Watt Speaker (PN TS-A652F)

Rated with a max power of 320 watts, these 6 1/2-inch speakers deliver an incredible sound. Crisp highs come by way of an 11mm polyethylene terephthalate (PET) hard dome tweeter, while the clarity of the midrange comes from a 1 5/8-inch cellulose fiber cone. Now, if you’re a technical guy, you’ll be happy to know that the cone of the speaker is made of a carbon and mica-reinforced Injection Molded Polypropylene (IMPP). Each of their speakers also come with universal adapters, which means far less trouble and no drilling required.

6 1/2-Inch, 2-Way Component 350-Watt Speakers (PN TS-A652C)

Much like the previously mentioned TS-A652F speaker, this system shares many of the same performance attributes except for the larger 20mm polyimide (PI) hard dome tweeter and a higher 80 watts of nominal power versus the 70 found on the A652F.

Compact Active Subwoofer (PN TS-WX130DA) Digital Bass

Remember the ’80s? I do, and one of the highlights was “borrowing” your parents’ home speaker and stuffing it in your trunk. From there we started stuffing as many 6x9s as we could on the back deck and then boom boxes came around. Ah yes, they were all the rage, and from there we started creating faceplates to make ’em flush. But that was the ’80s.

Fast-forward to the present day, do you really want a big-ass box in your trunk? And do you want to spend thousands of dollars getting it installed all the while losing your precious trunk space? Probably not, unless of course it’s your show car. As for me, well, I still love great sound, but I don’t like the inconvenience of taking up cargo space and then having no room to throw parts in my daily. That being said, Pioneer has their compact active subwoofer and this bad boy is all that. It won’t give you bass to rattle your trunk, but it will give you clean bass note that’s there to complement not conflict with your favorite tracks.

It’ll fit under your seat, produce a healthy amount of digital bass, and it’s powered by a built-in, 160-watt, Class D amplifier. Small, compact, all-in-one unit, it produces a mellow bass tone to complement the sound. The unit also comes with a digital bass controller and a wired remote control, allowing you to adjust gain, LDF, Phase, and bass mode.