Imagine piloting a 4,000-pound Impala down the freeway with sloppy steering. Now imagine traveling down the boulevard at 35 mph and losing control of the vehicle’s steering. Not a pretty sight, right?

As much as you shouldn’t drive a vehicle down the street with faulty brakes, you should never drive a vehicle that you can’t control, so before you head out of that driveway, make sure your car can handle the pressure. The steering column is what links the steering wheel and the steering mechanism of your car, and in short, it’s what gives us the ability to control our vehicle with safety and precision and one of the most vital components in your vehicle.

Here are some of the issues that can help you identify a faulty or weathered steering column:

1. Strange Sounds. If you hear clunking, grinding, or squeaking this should be of concern. Noises will start small and infrequent and get louder with time, and the cause of the sounds are usually internal.

2. Lack of Tilt. If your vehicle is equipped with tilt steering and it does not lock into place, this definitely signifies a broken component in the column.

3. Hard to Turn. The steering column is designed to aid the driver in maneuvering the vehicle. If it is difficult to turn, this could mean you have either a buildup of debris or faulty gears in the column.

4. Fails to Return to Center. A properly functioning steering column should return to center without problem. Should it not, that means your column either needs service or replacement.

If you experience any of the aforementioned problems chances are you can either get your steering column serviced or replaced. If you’re not already running a solid unit, we suggest a complete replacement, and who better for the job than ididit? With 30 years of experience developing and manufacturing aftermarket steering columns, ididit columns are available in a multitude of platforms, including telescopic and tilt. In addition, they are available in a variety of finishes, which include chrome, brushed, or even a painted finish.

At ididit, their team of engineers create custom products for your lowrider, hot rod, restomod, or classic, and their catalog of parts include horn kits, steering wheel adapters, id.PUSH start ignition systems, shift linkage, cruise control levers, and shift indicators-and that’s just a few of the products from the company that is “Driven by Quality, Steered by You.”

In this steering column feature we take a classic GM ride from the early ’70s and replace the old “shift column” with a new ididit chrome and tilt universal “floor shift column.” Installation is as easy as following the supplied instructions and the final outcome is one that will change your driving pleasure both mechanically and visually.