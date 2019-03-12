With a new frame from TCI and a catalog of new parts, we’re taking our Bomb truck build to the next level, so it’s time we addressed the powerplant upgrades. In doing so we wanted an engine that offered modern-day performance values and reliability, so we opted for a Chevrolet Performance crate 376 LSX engine. Complete with its signature orange valve covers and a color-matched block, the 376ci engine boasts 473 hp at 6,000 rpm and creates 444 lb-ft of torque at 5,000 rpm—definitely more than what was needed to get the job done right.

With the bare motor bolted into the motor mounts, it was time to add performance bolt-ons, which is where Holley comes into play. With a catalog of their performance parts shipped on over, here’s what was used as well as some key features of each of their products.

1. Holley Single-Plane EFI Intake, GM LS3/L92 (PN 300-136)

Equipped with LS3/L92-style rectangular port cylinder heads, this Holley intake includes mounting bolts and washers as well as pipe plugs for manifold vacuum and MAP sensor ports. This intake will not work with factory fuel rails and requires the use of a Holley Fuel Rail Kit, PN 534-218.

Features:

4150 square bore flange

2,500- to 7,000-rpm powerband

Optimized runner layout and constant cross-sectional area—broad torque curve, best vehicle performance from 2,500-7,000 rpm

Minimum carb flange height—fit in vehicles with minimum hood modifications

Cast-aluminum construction—great manifold for centrifugal blower, turbocharged, or N.O.S. mild power adder applications

Efficient casting design; lightweight, consistent wall thicknesses, improved casting quality

Port size: 2.50 inches high by 1.15 inches wide

Includes Viton O-ring intake to cylinder head gaskets

2. Holley Sniper EFI Returnless Master Kit (PN 550-510D)

Want to go EFI but don’t like the idea of mounting an external fuel pump? Look no further. The Sniper EFI Master Kits features a Returnless Retrofit Fuel Module. This combines the Sniper EFI Self Learning Throttle Body with an easy-to-install In-Tank Retrofit Returnless Module, 20 feet of Earl’s Vapor Guard Fuel Hose, and the required fittings. The included fuel system places a 340-LPH fuel pump in the tank, which can easily be accomplished with basic hand tools. The Drop-in Master kits make plumbing your Sniper EFI installation as hassle-free as possible; simply cap the regulator on the Sniper EFI throttle body with the provided -6 AN cap, safely route the vapor guard fuel line along the chassis back to the die-cast fuel hat, and the job is finished.

Features:

Throttle body mounted ECU, no extra boxes to mount

Supports up to 650 hp with four 100-lb/hr injectors!

Only four wiring connections required! (Battery +, battery -, switched ignition, and rpm)

Integrated ignition timing control and coil driver

Simple Calibration Wizard (answer a few questions about your engine and it creates the base map, then starts tuning on its own!). NO laptop required!

Self-tuning ECU means you don’t have to be a computer/tuning wiz to have EFI!

Dual-pattern bolt-on carburetor replacement, designed to fit 4150 flange and spread bore manifolds (Spread Bore Sealing Plate PN 9006 is recommended)

No external fuel return line required

High-resolution, full-color touch-screen for initial setup, tuning, and gauge displays

OEM-style TPS/IAC and fuel pressure regulator for years of dependable service

Included clamp-on oxygen sensor kit ensures a leak-free oxygen sensor installation, with stainless steel T-bolt clamps and a stainless steel (weldable) oxygen sensor flange

Genuine Bosch LSU 4.9 wideband oxygen sensor provides real-time fuel map learn!

Includes complete fuel system consisting of Sniper EFI Retrofit Return-less Fuel Module, 20 feet of 3/8-inch Vapor Guard Fuel Hose, five stainless steel hose clamps, a post filter, and various Earl’s fittings and caps

Sniper retrofit fuel module installs in any fuel tank from 7 to 12 inches deep to fit a wide variety of applications

Internal fuel pressure regulator eliminates the hassle of plumbing an external fuel pressure regulator (preset to 58.5 psi)

The low-profile design is only 1.275 inches thick above the tank mounting surface for added clearance when needed

The innovative clamping system allows you to locate the module anywhere in the tank beside your existing sending unit

The clamping system allows you to rotate the unit 360 degrees for easier clocking of the plumbing and wiring locations under your ride

Die-cast aluminum construction for corrosion resistance and long-lasting good looks

1/4-inch NPT ports for a wide variety of plumbing options

3. MSD Black GM L-Series Truck 8-Pack Coils

Bolting on power shouldn’t be this easy, but the legendary ignition performance of MSD’s direct replacement coils is incomparable. Using these reliable parts from the ignition leader also comes at a price that won’t break the bank, so be sure to have these on your wish list and add a little spark to your life!

Features:

Excellent reliability

Direct bolt-in replacement

4. LS Coil Harness—Power Upgrade

Recommended for use with MSD Pro Power Coils and can even be used with OE coils, this LS coil harness may not be pretty but it’s more than necessary. Some OEM factory wiring kits may not be up to par to handle the increased performance and coil output of an upgraded system but this direct plug-in harness allows you to provide a reliable path for the increased voltage and current that your coils need. (Recommended for use with MSD Pro Power Coils and can even be used with OE coils.)

Features:

Corrects check engine light

5. Vintage Series Finned Tall LS Valve Covers, Polished (PN 241-139)

The new Vintage Series finned valve covers eliminate the coil-on-cover look and instead feature a finned top surface for a classic, retro look. As a tall LS valve cover they have added an additional 0.54 inch of internal clearance over factory height valve covers, which allows for additional valvetrain clearance and adds a muscular touch to your engine bay. The Holley Vintage Series valve covers are designed to fit LS1, LS2, LS3, LS6, and LS7 engines. These covers come ready for installation with an OE-style baffle and ventilation system, lengthened factory-style mounting hardware, and a billet aluminum oil fill cap.

Features:

Additional 0.54 inch of internal clearance over factory height valve covers

The Holley Vintage Series valve covers are designed to fit LS1, LS2, LS3, LS6, and LS7 engines

These covers come ready for installation with an OE-style baffle and ventilation system, lengthened factory-style mounting hardware, and a billet aluminum oil fill cap

Available in four custom finishes: Natural Cast, Polished, Satin Black (with a light texture), and Factory Orange

6. Universal Super Conductor Spark Plug Wire Sets LS Engines (PN 32073)

If you are running GM Gen III engines, such as the LS1 or LS6, these wires are perfect when you re-locate the coils. With both 90-degree and multi-angle boots supplied, this kit makes routing your spark plug wires an artform. Some wire sets fit perfect, but a lot of people want to build their own so they can route them exactly how they see fit. This Universal spark plug wire set comes with the spark plug terminal and boot installed with the other end open. Distributor cap boots and terminals are included so you can cut the wire to the desired length, then install the terminal with the supplied Mini-Stripper-Crimper. It’s a little more work, but in the end it will be worth it.

Features:

Extra-long 8.5mm wire so you can cut to your desired length

Distributor cap boots and terminals included; includes Mini-Stripper-Crimper

7. Holley Mid-Mount Complete Accessory System (PN 20-185p)

At the heart of the system is a “bracketless” design (patent pending), where the accessories bolt directly to the water pump for a clean, integrated form, offering superb engine visibility to show off your horsepower not your accessories. Among the many swap-friendly features are bottom heater outlets for clearance in tight applications. The Holley-designed alternator is just as innovative. This premium alternator utilizes hairpin/square wire, six-phase technology as found on the C7 Corvette. The water pump also shares its design efficiencies with that of the C7 Corvette. The compact and reliable SD7 A/C compressor and Type II power steering pump with baffled reservoir are also integrated. The mid-mount drive completes Holley’s trilogy of accessory solutions giving a third option compared to the high and low-mount previously released. All three accessory solutions are for LS engines. When we say “complete,” we mean complete.

The mid-mount system comes with everything you need. All accessories are included: the water pump, A/C compressor, alternator, power steering pump with reservoir, and the crank damper. All pulleys and the belt are supplied. Even heater hose adapters, power steering to -6 AN hardline, and the alternator plug/harness are included. Easy assembly was a priority during the entire development of this accessory solution. Color graphical instructions walk you through every step of the ultra-easy installation.

Features:

Bracketless accessory mounting with ultra-easy assembly

Bottom outlet heater hose options for swap application clearance

LT1-style hairpin premium 150-amp alternator

LT1-style water pump cartridge design

Compact SD7 A/C compressor

Type II power steering pump with baffled reservoir

Power steering adapter hardline to AN -6 adapter included

Steam tube input port

Shortened top outlet nipple for more radiator hose turns and routing room

OE pulley ratios for optimal accessory performance

No adapters/spacers required!

Works with all common aftermarket and factory throttle bodies and intakes

Works with VVT applications

Works with Hooker turbo manifolds

Fits ALL LS engines, except with dry-sump and/or supercharger

8. Atomic Transmission Controller, Stand Alone (PN 2760)

Why settle on just three gears or the kickdown linkage of an automatic transmission? With this new system, users can modify the operating parameters of their GM or Ford four-speed automatic and MSD will take the mystery out of setting up or programming an automatic trans with the Atomic Transmission Controller.

The Atomic Trans Control Module (TCM) is based off the popular Atomic EFI series with the same goal of making installation and setup simple. The TCM PN 2760 is complemented with a harness kit to match your application. Harness kits are available for most GM and Ford four-speed automatics. Once connected you’ll be able to easily modify the operating parameters of your transmission, such as the shift points, torque converter clutch behavior, shift firmness, and more!

The Atomic TCM allows simple parameter adjustment using the supplied handheld monitor. That’s right, no need to worry about a PC and complicated software. The handheld connects to the Atomic TCM and can be left in place as a dashboard to monitor the transmission in real time or disconnected once the configuration is complete. Once installed and connected you need only specify a few basic parameters that are listed in the initial setup menu. First and foremost select the type of transmission you are using (such as a GM 4L60E or Ford 4R70W). All supported transmission types are listed in the menu to make this step easier. Other required fields under initial setup include the number of engine cylinders, rearend gear ratio (and transfer case ratio, if applicable), and tire height. Once the initial setup has been completed, you can start and drive the vehicle while taking advantage of the advanced setup menu items to dial in the transmission to your liking.

From the advanced setup menu you can control shift points and characteristics, like shift feel and torque converter clutch operation. There are also options allowing adjustment of the desired wide-open throttle (WOT) shifting, vehicle speed sensor configuration, and more. You can feel the results in real time as a passenger manipulates the parameters and monitors real-time operational data on the handheld monitor. Data available for viewing includes engine speed, vehicle speed, throttle position, transmission fluid temperature, shifter position, commanded gear, and more!

Features: