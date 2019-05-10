Let’s face it. A majority of the custom work we do on our lowriders is enjoyed more by spectators than by the owners themselves. From the paint to the chrome, the wire wheels to the motor, these mods were created to impress, but they do very little for the owner as they drive down the street. Sure, we may enjoy the stares and pop of camera flashes, but nothing speaks more to the driver than the interior, specifically the gauge cluster. The gauge cluster is the visual part of our driving experience and supplies the data that helps make sure we’re running right. Among the gauge brands in business, Dakota Digital has long been the go-to brand for us lowriding guys. The products they create were designed with the driver in mind. Now they’ve unveiled the Retrotech (RTX) series of instrumentation that fits 1959-1964 Chevy Impala, Bel Air, and Biscayne models.

The RTX series focuses on retaining that stock look without sacrificing the late-model features you love. While designing their product, every effort has been put forth to incorporate OEM design elements, featuring proper face styling and indicators. A casual glance may dismiss these as original equipment, but once you hit the switch and the LED backlighting comes on in your favorite color scheme all doubt will be erased.

When opening the vehicle’s door, the vintage-looking rolling odometer provides a stock appearance. Turning on the ignition, the TFT message center can be fully configured to display just about any piece of information needed, from the complementary home screen layout to the user-configurable data group screens!

Each of the RTX units starts off from scratch where a block of aluminum is CNC machined down to create a housing that is filled with electronics designed and built in-house, thus helping Dakota Digital raise the bar for aftermarket instrumentation. Among the other features of the RTX units are Bluetooth integration, GPS technology, and RGB backlighting with a full-color TFT screen. In short, the RTX Series offers the timeless look of yesterday with the features and functionality of today, so go from the dark ages to light-years on your gauges! Besides, why repair when you can replace your gauges with a set of modern, reliable gauges proven to perform.