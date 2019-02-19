When it comes to car customizing, most of what we do is appreciated more so by onlookers than ourselves. From our wheels to the paint, custom grilles to custom bodywork, a large part of our car’s identity is found in external mods. Then again, that shouldn’t come as a surprise. But when it comes to interior appointments, such as your steering wheel, interior kits, audio, and gauges, well, those are the mods we experience and enjoy firsthand. These are the mods we get to enjoy—and some are downright essential, like your steering wheel. Of course, gauges are the next most important thing. This is how we monitor vital engine diagnostics, control our speed, and check for problems, and when it comes to instrument gauges no one has us covered like AutoMeter.

Today, AutoMeter provides the coolest collection of gauges that fit all our needs. Their standard line of gauges has long been the industry standard, but they also have a series of gauges that are purpose-built for specific eras and looks. Their Antique Beige series is perfect for older restorations if you want to keep a classic look while their American Muscle series is a sure-fire winner for ’70s hot rods. For me personally, their Arctic White series has always been a standout gauge because of the white faces and detailed dials, but the introduction of their new Chrono gauges has me mesmerized. With race-proven movements and dials that mimic a chronograph watch, I just can’t get enough of these bad boys.

But that brings me to my next point. There’s something about a fresh set of aftermarket gauges for not only your dream machine but your daily driver and/or hauler. Today we’re seeing more and more people swapping out old and tired gauges and that’s exactly what we opted for when it came time to upgrade our 1983 Suburban that we use to haul parts, cars, and everything under the moon. To do that we opted for AutoMeter’s 6-Gauge Direct-Fit Dash kit that fits any Chevy truck, Suburban, or Tahoe from 1973-1983. This drop-in kit includes a replacement dash with black textured finish. The ABS plastic dash panel drops right in and requires no cutting or modification of the original dash.

Included in the kit is a 5-inch Sport Comp electric speedometer and tachometer as well as 2-1/16-inch electric fuel level (0/90 ohm), water temperature, oil pressure, and voltmeter. In addition, the kit comes with a universal six-gauge wire harness, electric speed sender, 1/8-inch NPT water temp, and oil pressure senders, and all the necessary fitting and adapters you need to get the job done right.

We’ll have a follow-up report on the installation process as well as a review on how it performs. In all, it’s the perfect upgrade that we feel is worth the money because at the end of the day how can one monitor an engine’s diagnostics when the older gauges are weathered and worn. Not only are AutoMeter gauges well worth the investment, you can make over your entire dashboard or just add some extra gauges from AutoMeter’s huge selection of speedometers, tachometers, gauges, data collection, and shift lights. AutoMeter also has the wiring kits, mounting solutions, and accessories you need for an easy installation. Check out this sure-fit instrument gauge enhancement for yourself!

The AutoMeter Direct-Fit Dash Kit includes a 5-inch ultra-light electric speedometer and tachometer gauges.

As shown here. AutoMeter gauges are easy to mount in place with secure bolt-down brackets and easy connection plug-and-play wiring.

Track your engine’s vitals with these acurrate 2-1/6-inch fuel, oil, water, and voltage gauges.

Once again, secure bolt-down brackets are included, along with easy plug and mount wiring connections.

Old worn-out and non-accurate gauges as shown here, were ready for replacement a long time ago.

AutoMeter’s 6 Gauge Direct-Fit Dash Kits come complete in Spots Comp, Designer Black, Cobalt, and American Muscle face styles.

The rugged, durable, and paintable Thermoformed ABS plastic dash panel includes cutouts for factory controls, air vents, and radio.