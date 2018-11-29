The historical remnants of the ’60s and ’70s are still present in modern day. From vintage cars to classic homes, there’s much to be preserved and cherished. But in the pursuit of recreating a period-correct classic car, the one essential component has always been the tires. Whereas bodywork can be performed by a body shop and chrome trim can be refurbished, there are certain components that we just can’t make on our own, and among those items is the glorious whitewall tire.

You know what I’m talking about. Whitewall tires finalize the look and tie it all together and if you’ve ever seen a classic car on all black tires, well, instantly you know that something just isn’t right. Fans of whitewall tires also know that for a quick minute there was a scarcity of supply, so Milestar Tires recognized the market deficit and stepped to the plate to introduce their new MS775 Touring SLE in 215/70R15. This is the answer to many of our prayers. The all-season touring tires come in a variety of sizes from 13 to 15 inches. With both whitewall and black sidewall options, this versatile tire features circumferential interlocking tread blocks providing stability and traction, all the while offering a smooth and pleasant ride.

Hoarders of whitewall tires no longer have the upper hand, and thanks to Milestar Tires, vintage car purists now have the upper hand with plenty of options that are all available now. The bottom line is you wouldn’t wear your suit with sandals, and your classic car no longer has to either, thanks to Milestar.

Tire size and spec chart for the MS775 series for the full 13- to 15-inch lineup