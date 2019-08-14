When you stop and think about it, lowriders may be our pride and joy, but they’re not the most important cars in our stable. Yup, you read that right and NO, it’s not a typo. While our lowriders get the most attention (and most of our money) the most important cars in any of our stables are our daily drivers. Whether it be your raggedy old truck or dusty Prius, our daily drivers are our money makers. These are the cars that haul us to work to make the money to pour into our lowriders and above everything, they are the main mode of transportation for our loved ones.

With that said, regular tire maintenance is a must, and the brands you choose can and will make a world of a difference when it comes to performance, gas mileage and road noise. For the past few years, our tire of choice has been those being offered by Continental Tires and nothing’s changed, except this time around we opted to use their Extreme Contact DWS06 (DWS for Dry, Wet and Snow). It’s their ultra-high-performance, all-season radial developed for sports cars, sports coupes, performance sedans, and sport trucks, but let’s just say it works mighty fine for the trusty Prius.

After driving on the tires for a few months, we can honestly say that ride quality was significantly enhanced, but there’s no need to believe us as Tire Rack recently came up with that same conclusion. Their research also indicates that within the “MPG” segment the DWS06 was also one of the most fuel efficient tires in their testing.

In short, this tire is like your solid homie because it can hold its own and ready to get down whenever and wherever. It’s also one of the best-balanced performance tires that offers a 50K mileage warranty, and it features two-ply sidewalls thus making it more reliable for those uneven roads and all backed by Continental’s Total Confidence Plan.

As lowrider guys, we’re all in love with aesthetics and attention to detail and this tire truly has it all. It’s a tire that combines fashion with form and function and aside from it being one of the “cooler” looking tires, it’s manufactured by Continental-one of the most premium tire manufacturers in the world-and that in itself is enough to reason to pick up a set. So always remember, everything rides on your tires (including your life), so catch a budget and break bread because the most important drive you’ll ever make should be the one that takes you home to the family who loves you.