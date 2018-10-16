As a testament to Coker Tire’s devotion to customer satisfaction, they’ve heard you loud and clear and made instrumental changes to the Premium Sport tire. As the leader in collector vehicle tires and wheels, Coker Tire knew it was time to make a change for the better, so they stepped up to the plate with the introduction of the new-and-improved Premium Sport tire.

The new Premium Sports features an eight-ply rated bias-ply construction, making it a versatile option for many applications. Although designed for lowriders, Coker Tire decided to remove the Lowrider logo. By doing so it maintains a more period-correct look that is free of visual distractions. Most recently I had a chance to sit down with them to further fine-tune and enhance its appeal.

Excited to have the opportunity to further improve the Premium Sport’s authenticity, there was one change that was necessary but a costly one that I was hesitant to present. The change was actually quite simple but it consisted of moving the whitewall portion of the tire a 1/2-inch further away from the wheel. Doing so would prove to be a dynamic change, resulting in a tire that is visually authentic and correct. But I also knew that this “simple” adjustment was going to be costly because it would require revamping their current molds. Needless to say, Coker Tire did not hesitate to make those changes and even with the added engineering costs, the everyday low price of $125 each remains!

Sizing is still the same as before, with a choice between 520-13 and 520-14. Both sizes have two available whitewall widths. The 520-13 features either a 5/8- or a 1 1/4-inch whitewall, while the 520-14 comes with either a 5/8- or a 1 3/8-inch whitewall. The tread pattern will remain the same to keep that traditional look, all the while giving you the sidewalls you’ve asked for.