Our cars are a party, but if you can’t get the party started, then what good is it? So please, don’t be the guy that pulls up to the boulevard just to be pulled up on a flatbed and hauled back home because your starter went out. To avoid being “that guy” do yourself a favor and upgrade your starter with a unit that’s proven and manufactured by Powermaster Performance, a company that’s made a name for setting the benchmark as leaders in starters and alternators.

For a recent project on a Chevy 350, we opted to install the Powermaster PowerMax Plus starter (Model 9112). It’s designed and developed to offer cranking power for high-compression engines utilizing a Hitachi-style, gear-reduction system incorporating a permanent magnet for high efficiency, easy indexing (for a quick installation) all the while saving you weight when compared to OEM starters. In addition to the weight savings, the Powermaster mini-starter is also much smaller thus giving you clearance for exhaust headers and kick-out-style oil pans.

Now for the technical geeks out there, this 1.7hp unit weighs in at just 7.5 pounds, has an output of 160 lb-ft, along with a 6.10:1 gear reduction, and a 168-tooth flywheel staggered mount.

Now that you’ve got the party started, it’s time to make sure it stays fully charged and the only way to do so is with an alternator that can stand to the test—but don’t worry, Powermaster has you covered there as well. Packed with thoroughbred performance in an elegant package—not to mention a proven history—their latest GM 12si-style alternators feature the best of both worlds.

For use with many applications, this one here will be bolted up to a small-block 350 and comes with what Powermaster calls the “Smooth Look”—a term derived from the fully polished casing which offers a custom billet look at a fraction of the cost. With an output of 100 amps (and some models pushing up to 150 amps), the unit features excellent idle amperage, a gold battery post and a smooth back incorporating Powermaster vents for pull-through cooling. Now for those looking for a little extra show, Powermaster also carries the largest selection of fans, pulleys, nose cones and baffles to further accentuate an already great unit.

