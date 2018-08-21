Lowriding is a part of our DNA. It’s what we bleed, it’s what we eat, and it’s what we dream of. But to make those dreams a reality, we have to get up and get to work, which is why it’s important to not neglect the cars that help get us there—and I’m not talking about the aesthetics of your car, but more so the mechanicals.

To be honest, I could care less if my daily driver was dirty with a few pigeon droppings, but the one thing I won’t neglect is routine engine maintenance and my tires. I make sure all wheels are aligned, rotated, and inspected periodically, but when it comes time to get them changed, I run with a brand that I’ve always trusted for years: Continental Tires.

That said, Continental has introduced two new upgraded tires that you should know about, so keep reading.

PureContact LS

Their already-popular PureContact series of tires were awesome, but they’ve now introduced an updated version they call the PureContact LS. By using Continental’s proprietary EcoPlus Technology, it has further improved their wet grip and wear conditions. But there’s more! Among the highlights are:

10 percent improvement in wet traction and 23 percent improvement in wear over the PureContact—EcoPlus Technology enhances wet grip and improves treadwear and fuel efficiency over the life of the tire

A 50 percent reduction in noise over the PureContact

Traction grooves specifically designed for snow performance

Quick View Indicators that enable the driver to see when the tire is no longer performing optimally in dry, wet, or snow conditions

Alignment Verification System shows the driver when it’s time for an alignment

Created for luxury cars and luxury sports sedans, the PureContact LS is a premium tire but it didn’t stop me from throwing a set on my Electric Ford C-Max. Yeah … I do drive an electric car, and you would too if you commuted 150 miles a day.

While I’ve yet to do long-term testing (I’ve only put 10,000 miles on this set), I can already attest to a much quieter ride and to be honest the quickview indicators and Alignment Verification System will make inspections that much easier, so I’m pretty excited.

ExtremeContact Sport

Now, if you’re lucky enough to have a high-performance daily driver, you definitely need to check out Continental Tire’s ExtremeContact Sport. Tested to extreme limits by championship-winning race-car drivers, these tires provide extreme grip (wet and dry) while offering precise handling and security on wet and slippery roads, thanks to their Sport Plus Technology.

In addition, the ExtremeContact Sport tires have excellent tread life and they’re so confident that they also provide a 60-day trial along with a 30,000 limited warranty that is backed by a three-year roadside assistance program.

So get up on game, and don’t trust your life or your safety to a set of cheap tires. In this lifetime you get what you pay for, so roll out with a brand that’s trusted and known for setting the benchmark of excellence when it comes to high-performance tires.

Axalta Paint Tip of the Month

What’s on the Paint Menu?

For this December issue of the Lowrider Paint Tip we have a look at the many different high-quality paint products Axalta has to offer, because the art of vehicle refinishing demands the very best products and a commitment to total customer support as well. At Axalta Coating Systems the close interactions with refinish customers provides them with the information that is needed to continuously innovate. From coating systems that offer an array of paint colors and tints, to color-matching and application know-how, the refinish craft requires a blend of skills that must come together to provide a result that meets customer approval each and every time. Axalta provides refinish coating systems for custom, passenger, and commercial vehicles that enable the refinish shop to meet their own demanding goal.

The process starts with the coatings themselves.

Axalta’s refinish products, which range from surface preparation to undercoats, basecoats, and high-gloss clearcoats, are each formulated to meet the needs of body shops operating in different climates and coating different substrates, such as metals, plastic, and the newest composite materials. The latest third-generation waterborne coatings are designed to meet stringent environmental standards while providing better coverage with fewer coats than conventional products. Before you take your classic for an original or custom blend of assorted colors, make sure your choice body shop carries Axalta products. A quality finish begins with choice quality products. Ask your painter for Axalta Products, such as Axalta’s leading refinish brands Standox, Spies Hecker, and Cromax, which are recognized in body shops around the world. To meet the demands of a range of refinish technicians who need quality products at different prices, in selected countries Axalta offers a range of refinish products, including Challenger, Duxone, Nason, Imlar, and CorMax.