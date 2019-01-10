Rebeca Ornelas was born and raised in Chicago and has been dabbing in the modeling industry for five years now. We met her at the Slow & Low Festival this year in Chicago where she was wearing an Aztec Princess outfit that represented her Mexican heritage. She has done lingerie modeling as well as runway but her favorite thing is car show modeling. “I love working the Slow & Low show the most,” Rebeca said. “It’s my vibe, it’s my culture, it’s my jente!” This is her third year working the show and she will be back out next year.

