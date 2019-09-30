This weekend, while doing coverage of the Summer Fest show out in Hanford we spotted a large gathering inside the build. The entire group’s attention was centered around a voluptuous woman wearing a white top, daisy duke shorts and a beautiful smile that went from ear to ear. One by one, the individuals asked for a photo with her, which she happily complied too. As she walked through the show, she was followed by the group with cameras in hands, documenting her every move. There was no doubt that she was the center of attention at the show.

As she passed by, we were introduced to her by Efrain. Her name is Brianna and she’s a barista from Modesto and we got to do a few shots with her inside of Chente’s ’59 Impala.