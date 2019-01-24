I like to look back and reflect on how far we’ve come as a lifestyle, as well as a publication. In doing so, it got me thinking a lot about the Roll Models series, sponsored by Quaker State. In the beginning, our chief aim was to highlight the remarkable individuals who stand behind the lowriding scene. In doing so, we’ve featured everyone from military personnel to cops, doctors, and lawyers, and we’ve shown that not all heroes wear capes—and that many of them actually drive lowriders. As we approach the end of Season 3, I’m more than happy with the current results and feel we’ve made a change, but now I’m asking for your feedback. Were we able to deliver a message of human interest and compassion? Were we able to skew the judgements passed onto our culture? These are just some of the questions I have and the reason I ask is twofold. First, we want to deliver an exceptional series that sets the benchmark for our niche market; second, I want to know how YOU as the reader feels. As always, any feedback is good feedback, so flood my inbox with comments, suggestions, praise, or hate because we’re all open ears at Lowrider.

As we wait to hear the feedback, we’re preparing for the upcoming Lowrider Tour stops and the continuation of the Meat Up Series, also sponsored by Quaker State. So, load up your rides on a trailer and invite some of your club members to caravan out to enjoy the festivities at any one our upcoming stops or hit the full circuit as we travel throughout Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. Each town brings their own unique offerings and personalities to be experienced so don’t miss out because there’s plenty to learn about our culture.

In closing, just know this. Lowriding is a specialized culture of car-loving junkies who place integrity and family values above all else, and despite what stereotypes have been placed on us, the world is starting to finally realize that lowriding is a family affair that welcomes all as our brothers and sisters. So get out there and do what you do because together we rise, and together we carry the responsibility of sharing our cultural values, traditions, and history. In the end, the next generation of lowriders and young adults will not do as we say but follow what they see. So let’s pass on the traditions, share the history, and make sure that we do so with purity and wholeheartedness.