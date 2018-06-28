With beautiful outdoor scenery and natural surroundings, Chattanooga might be known as Scenic City, but for others the city has much more significance. I mean c’mon, Chattanooga is the birthplace of MoonPies, and after taking down a box of ’em you can always work it off by walking Walnut Street Bridge—the world’s longest pedestrian bridge. Aside from that, Chattanooga is also the birthplace of the towing industry, which was created in 1916 by Ernest Holmes Sr., and it’s also home to one of the most significant aftermarket companies to ever serve the classic car market: Coker Tire.

In a non-descript, red, brick building reminiscent of the post Civil War and post Industrial Revolution, the building may be common sight for locals, but for us Angelinos it was a breath of fresh air, and to be honest, a building to envy.

Walk inside and you’re treated to a visual orgasm. Between the architecture, exposed beams, and the collection of rare cars and artifacts of automotive history, their facility is a time capsule of excellence and automotive heritage. In its simplest form, it’s every man’s fantasy man cave and a part of the passion that has helped create the legend of Coker Tire.

Founded in 1958, Coker Tire started off as a local tire shop before evolving into what it is today: The world’s largest manufacturer/supplier of tires and wheels for the classic and collector car market. With a huge offering of styles, fitments, and sizes, they’re not only leaders in the whitewall tire market but purveyors of the finest parts, including authentic products, wheels, caps, collectibles, and apparel.

By now members of the lowrider community are all too familiar with the Coker Premium Sport 520 tires. Available in 13- or 14-inch fitments, they are constructed using a “6-Ply” tire rating, which ensures a good ride, safety, and reliability. With increased load ratings when compared to other competing tires, the premium rubber compounds used in making these tires offer improved wear characteristics and they’re available now for bombs and bomb trucks as well!

On the flipside, purists of the classic car scene flock to Coker for their vintage Artillery wheels, while muscle car lovers can’t seem to get enough of their Chevrolet Rallye Wheels. As industry experts, their obsessively knowledgeable staff can help get you set up with the right wheel and tire combo with a huge offering of tires from manufacturers like U.S. Royal, BFGoodrich, Michelin, Firestone Red Lines, and tons of other options that are all stacked, stocked, and ready to ship.

But what makes their tires so special?

To retain an OG and authentic look on their tires, Coker uses original refurbished molds—or new molds built from original drawings to manufacture each tire. In the process they also use modern materials to give each tire added structural integrity from its predecessor, and their manufacturing methods have proven so effective that Coker Tire was granted manufacturing rights by many original tire brands—and in the process they’ve also acquired different tire molds of once-obsolete tires, including the legendary Lowrider 520 Premium Sport.

Perhaps the most impressive part of our entire shop tour was the fact that passion runs in their blood and dominates their spirit. The quality of their products speak volumes about their attention to detail and their commitment to the car scene is quite apparent with their collection of vehicles and memorabilia spanning over 120 years of automotive history. But the collection is more than just trophies, as many of these cars were used as testbeds for the products they release. In all, leaving Chattanooga will leave me with memories that can’t be erased, as well as a deeper appreciation and understanding of Coker Tire.