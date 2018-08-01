Cook’s Machine Works

4845 Telegraph Rd. Los Angeles, CA 90022

(323) 268-6571

Suspension alterations are an integral part of car culture. From lowriding to off-road, road racing to street rods, we’re all too familiar with getting our “rears” enhanced. Those fortunate enough to live in the Los Angeles area have already become all too familiar with Cook’s Machine Works—the rearend shortening and driveshaft lengthening specialists.

Since 1946, Cook’s has been customizing and repairing drivelines, axles, and housings for some of the baddest custom vehicles out there. As proud manufacturers of aftermarket performance rearend components, their work can also be found used in various racing applications.

While it had been a minute since I’ve last paid them a visit, I recently dropped by and it’s safe to say that much hasn’t changed. Owners Jim and Paul are still men of their word and their work, craftsmanship, and ingenuity are still unmatched. Of course, the place is still overflowing with orders and it shouldn’t come as a surprise since they offer a laundry list of custom work. In short, Cook’s Machine Works is the crown jewel when it comes to custom modifications to rear axles.

In addition, Cook’s Machine Works also specializes in straightening and repairing rearends that have bent axles caused by heat warping. Many lowrider guys also use them for axle sleeve reinforcement and the telescope lengthening of driveshafts. Their main business covers all 1959-1964 Impala rearends that perform under hydraulic-pressured suspension and they’re mighty fine when it comes to drum to disc brake conversion—an absolute must when you’re driving a fullsize lowrider that weighs in at a few thousand pounds.

As an added standard feature to all of their heavy-duty Pro Touring axle assemblies, Cook’s also provides the upgraded Dutchman Super Set 20 bearing assembly. It is designed to provide a life-long seal, thus providing the best protection for your axle bearings.

The bottom line, it just doesn’t get any better than Cook’s. Their combination of precision workmanship, know-how, price, and prompt turnaround time are qualities that make Cook’s Machine Works the leader in aftermarket rearend components. In all, they are the “go-to” spot, and the answer for your fix, but if that’s not enough to make you take note, remember that no lackluster business can survive over 70 years of service without being all that and a bag of chips.

So stop on by and see what’s cookin’, because if I’m lying, I’m dying.