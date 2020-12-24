Hello and happy holidays everybody! This week’s episode of Lowrider Garage will be featured a little earlier and right on time for Christmas day. We cruised up to Sacramento to visit with the local chapters of the Majestics C.C. and their guests, the Impalas C.C.

The “Self -Made Kustoms” shop is where mostly everyone in the area goes to have work done to their rides, so we picked this location as the host with the proper setting to check out some cool lowriders in holiday festive mode. Christmas bows and lights are some of the extra accessories added to these special holiday boulevard cruisers featured in the video, positioned right at the front of the shop, which caters to anything from “frame offs to buff outs.”

The lowriding culture in California’s capital is represented by nearly 40 different car clubs. Lowrider “Roll Model” and National President of the Majestics, China Man has been preaching the words – “United not Divided” since he arrived in Sacramento and he has become a leader and mentor to this strong lowriding community. He also has a lot to discuss and you will hear and see it all on our Instagram T.V, Facebook and now, finally on YouTube! Eat, drink, be safe and have a Merry Christmas holiday everybody!