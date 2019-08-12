Roll Models, sponsored by Quaker State and Shell Lubricants, was created to showcase the pride and passion behind the lowrider community. It’s a special series dedicated to individuals with longstanding connections to the community and those who serve a higher purpose. These aren’t fly-by-night “tastemakers” and “influencers,” these are the men and women who continue to do what they do because of their love and respect for the lifestyle. These are the folks who value passion over profit, reality over media hype. This month we are featuring Ray and Phyllis Estrella, the owners of the legendary El Pachuco Zoot Suit in Santa Ana, California.

With their cool demeanor and trusty 1948 Chevy Fleetline, this couple is easy to adore, but their history has roots that run deep. As purveyors of custom zoot suits, ready-made suits, and rentals, El Pachuco was started after watching the play Zoot Suit Riot. The play not only made them obsessed with the style, it made them realize that the marketplace lacked a quality supplier of these suits, so they found a seamstress to make patterns and El Pachuco was born.

This power couple’s amazing story is one that proves that without risk there is no reward. When asked about advice they’d like to offer on business, they are quick to mention a philosophy they live by—one that Phyllis’ father once told them—”Do the right thing and everything will be OK.” Since then they’ve done just that and have become legends in the community. It’s all on this month’s Roll Models segment!