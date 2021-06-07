2020 was no doubt a year of firsts, as the global pandemic caused the entire world to shut down, leaving individuals and businesses alike to adjust to a new way of life. In the lowriding world, an entire community prepped for car-show season, was suddenly stuck at home. Car builders with aspirations of spending top dollar on new builds were left in limbo, unsure that spending $30k+ would be a wise choice with impending economic uncertainty.

Interestingly enough, a project that was four years in the making, had finally been set to launch last year. Redcat Racing, the world’s premier RC company, had secretly been developing their newest tribute to the lowrider world. The SixtyFour – a fully functioning, 1:10 scale 1964 Impala replica was unleashed to the masses late last year.

This custom, one-off R.C. lowrider went through a series of engineering developments, including two body designs, in order to remain 100% true to the iconic design of a ‘64 Impala. So strong was Redcat’s commitment to the sleek design of a ‘64, that it became a 5-piece body so they could achieve the correct undercuts, hood, and trunk lines. The realistic chassis frame was designed around the body to once again keep this R.C. as accurate as possible.

The SixtyFour boasts a functioning rear axle with a removable differential cover. In order to replicate the driving style and “look” of a real lowrider/hopper, it uses specialty servos and precision weight bias. Designed for slow cruising and performing the tricks that have made the sport of lowriding an iconic subculture, the SixtyFour was given a special hydraulically automated suspension.

The engineers over at Redcat spared no attention to details as they worked through the many logistical difficulties experienced by previous R.C. lowrider builders. They worked tirelessly to create a hopping system as close as possible to the full-size versions. They gave the SixtyFour a 2.4GHz 6 channel radio system remote control, complete with lowrider-style switches and levers. Every seasoned lowrider/hopper will enjoy the realistic hopping and lowrider tricks done with the remote control that looks similar to an authentic hopper control unit. The SixtyFour can perform a bumper drag, hop, 3-wheel, and realistic lowride with the individual control of its 3 height adjustment servos.

As if the realistic scale and trick potential wasn’t enough to make this R.C. replica a true tribute to lowriding, Redcat also made sure to include a 380-sized motor, a faux transmission, a detailed undercarriage and interior, as well as detailed, chrome-injection molded trim. To optimize the realness of this mini 2 door hardtop, they threw on 14” scale spoked wheels with whitewall tires. Redcat’s website also sells genuine parts and accessories, including replaceable chrome bumpers, front grill, tires and rims, as well as an LED light kit for “nighttime cruising.”

Of course, this RC wouldn’t be a true tribute if it didn’t pay homage to the custom paint aspect of the lowrider culture. Redcat was sure to acknowledge how important the paint job is to most car enthusiasts. With that in mind, they offer up the SixtyFour in 2 styles. The “Classic Edition” boasts a candy apple red with customizable body graphics of either pinstripes and patterns, or sleek scallops. The second, and probably more so a tribute to the subculture of R.C. lowriders, is the working collaboration with famed scale lowrider builder Jevries. Redcat consulted with Jevries, who’s 30-years of experience building custom scale lowriders gave this SixtyFour the last remaining bit of authenticity needed to make it the world’s leading R.C. lowrider. The “Jevries Edition” flaunts a show-worthy paint scheme with rich Lapis blue, along with customized graphics designed by the man himself. Redcat has also made available on its website a ‘64 Impala Clear Body kit so that an avid painter can fully customize the color scheme themselves.

The SixtyFour’s stunning design has caught the attention of superstars like Snoop Dogg and Spitta Andretti, resulting in both artists showcasing it in their music videos. Having seen this R.C. lowrider in action ourselves, there doesn’t seem to be enough words to describe how truly authentic of an experience Redcat has given us. In a time where the

Lowrider community has had to cancel or limit shows and cruises as we strive to get back to normalcy, this custom creation is almost like a consolation gift which also pays homage to an iconic chassis, all in one tiny car. The SixtyFour has offered car builders a chance to still create, lowride, and hop in the comfort of your own garage and driveway. It’s also giving us another way to spark the interest of our next generations. The attention to detail and functionality makes the $600 price tag seem beyond reasonable. Both seasoned and novice lowriders can experience a taste of building, customizing, cruising, and performing tricks for a tiny fraction of the cost of the full-sized version.