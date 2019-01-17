They say history repeats itself, and when it comes to the custom car world this has been evident just as well. Metal fabrications and full-custom designs on automobiles were performed a long time ago. Names like George Barris, Bill Hines, Gene Winfield, Gil Ayala, and Big Daddy were already restructuring and refiguring vehicle model designs way back in the ’50s. The “Kings of Kustoms” chopped rooftops, channeled body sides, carried out “Hollywood” tops, suicide or drop-down doors, and even removed bumpers entirely. What we can’t even imagine they created almost 70 years ago.

Have a look at what their influence was causing back in the early ’70s and see why the future isn’t what it used to be. Let’s all remember that in the beginning, lowriders were customs!