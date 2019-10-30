The 2019 SEMA Show is right around the corner and the QS SIX EIGHT can’t be late!

In the previous installment of the Quaker State x LRM ’68 Impala build, the paint on the Impala had just finished drying and curing so it was time to call in Lux of Lux Detail to handle the wet sanding duties.

Sanding the Impala removes the surface imperfections by cutting along with different grits of sandpaper where the process goes from fine to finer in scratches. Buffing and polishing will remove these scratches with an abrasive compound followed by a polishing wax and then a beauty buff for the final finish. Yes, different types of sand-paper grades, buffing wool pads, foam pads and different bottles of Lux magic products will always bring out the best of the best in anyone’s paint job. As the buffing pads continue to turn on this beauty, check back soon for more updates as we build on to the final hours before the unveiling of the Quaker State x LRM ’68 Impala at SEMA.

