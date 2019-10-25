In the previous installment of the Quaker State x LOWRIDER Magazine ’68 Impala build, we saw Pete “Hot Dog” Finlan add the Midas Touch with some gold leafing flair to finish off the paint scheme. With all the patterns, pinstriping, and leafing all wrapped up, and the 15 coats of clear finish, it’s time get some wet sanding going.

When paint is applied to a surface there becomes a texture that looks like orange peel so to speak. That happens because of paint material build up— base coats, pearls, candies and then the clear coat finish.

To remove paint build up material from the added coats of clear, and to get that look of a glass finish, we made an appointment with Lux of Lux Detail. The task of using many grades of sand paper such as 1200, 1800, 3000 grit, and the hard hours of work combined, makes for the best detail in the end results of all the body work and paint that was previously sprayed on. Wet sanding in different grades of sand-paper and then the final buffing of the car to remove those fine scratches is truly a work of art. Lux Detail and his years of experience and true passion for the art of painting not only brings out the luster and depth to every paint job he demonstrates his skills on, but it also shows his mastery of detail. That’s why his motto is “I can make a $3 thousand dollar paint job look like a $30 thousand dollar paint job!!

While sanding and buffing is something that can be done by just about anybody in the comfort of their own garage, it is something that we don’t recommend. It is very easy to buff through your clear coat and into the paint, and that is called “burn.” Please don’t get burned. This is why we called in Lux Detail, the best man for the best in your paint job.

