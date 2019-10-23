When we last left the Quaker State x LOWRIDER Magazine ’68 Impala we had enlisted the help of the famous Pete “Hot Dog” Finlan of Hot Dog Kustoms to take care of pinstriping duties. In this installment of the build we see Pete finish up his pinstriping before adding some extra flair to the Impala by laying down some gold leafing.

The process of laying down gold leafing can be broken down into four basic steps.

Step 1: Clean your surface so that the your adhesives can properly adhere to the surface.

Step 2: Brush on the adhesive

Step 3: Apply the gold leafing.

Step 4: Remove unused leafing and smooth out wrinkles using your fingers or a clean, dry brush.

Like many things, applying gold leafing may sound simple to do, but in unskilled hands it is something that can easily be done wrong. Lucky for us, Pete is no novice when it comes to gold leafing.

