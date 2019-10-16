In the previous installment of our Quaker State x LOWRIDER Magazine ’68 Impala we saw Louie from Louie’s Custom add his personal touch to the Impala by laying down a marble pattern, now it’s PPG Training Facility Manager, Paul Stoll’s turn to add his own personal touch to the build.

Some of you might not know who Jackson Pollock is, however there’s a good chance that you’ve probably seen some of his work at one point or another. Pollock is best known for his abstract expressionism works where he would pour and splash paint against a horizontal surface, a method which would go on to be known as the “drip technique.”

For his personal touch we see Paul using a similar technique, giving the Impala’s body panels a couple splashes of paint before laying down another layer from his spray gun. The result is a unique look for the Impala.

Check back soon for more progress updates on the Quaker State x LOWRIDER Magazine ’68 Impala and don’t forget to subscribe to LOWRIDER’s Facebook and Instagram pages and follow the hashtag #LOWRIDERQS68 for more on the build.