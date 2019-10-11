In the last installment of our ’68 Impala build we saw Paul Stoll and Louie finish laying down the final layers of paint before peeling off the masking tape. With those final layers done it’s time to start adding some personal touches.

I’m sure many of you can remember being a kid in elementary school art class, tracing an outline of your hand to draw a turkey. It’s not uncommon for an artist to have tricks like that up their sleeves to get the look they’re going after. In this installment of the build we see one of our painters use one of their tricks on the build as he sprays paint on a sheet of plastic wrap before pressing it up against one of the Impala’s body panels. The result: a beautiful and unique marble pattern for the Impala.

