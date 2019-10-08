Anybody who has ever built a custom car with a Lowrider-style paintjob is all too familiar with paint jail—that long time that the car spends at the painter’s. Doing a lowrider-style paintjob isn’t something that can be rushed. As seen in part 1 of our build just measuring and taping off the lines and patterns can be a long and painstaking process. Then there’s doing the actual painting. Some lowrider-style paintjobs can have dozens of layers of paint applied to get the desired look. Want a custom affect like flaking or color shifts? There’s an old saying “perfection takes time” so your painter is going to have to take his time if you want your car to come out looking right.

Some might call us ambitious for trying to build a SEMA-quality car so close to the show considering how much work needs to be done. Fortunately, for us we have PPG’s Training Facility Manager, Paul Stoll and Louie from Louie’s Customs—two of the most experienced custom painters in the business handling paint duty for our Impala and thanks to them it looks like the Impala is getting a get out of paint jail free card.

In the last installment of our Quaker State x LOWRIDER ’68 Impala build, Paul and Louie had just started laying down the first layers of paint. In this installment we see them begin laying down the final layers and pulling the masking tape off.

