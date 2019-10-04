Anybody who’s ever built a car especially one that will be displayed at the biggest automotive trade show in the world know that it is a long and hard process that can take months to do. Luckily, we have some of the best in the business helping us get our ’68 Impala ready.

In part 1 of the Quaker State x LOWRIDER ’68 Impala build we saw the guys over at PPG’s facility in Ontario, CA getting the Impala ready for its custom paintjob by prepping the body as well as getting the lines and patterns measured and taped off. Now it’s time for PPG’s Training Facility Manager, Paul Stoll and Louie from Louie’s Customs to work their magic as they start laying down the first layers of paint.

Both Louie and Paul are well-known painters in the Lowrider scene, in fact, Paul himself did the paintjob on Joe Ray’s personal Helldorado car.

Check back soon for more progress updates on the Quaker State x LOWRIDER Magazine ’68 Impala and don’t forget to subscribe to LOWRIDER’s Facebook and Instagram pages and follow the hashtag #LOWRIDERQS68 for more on the build.