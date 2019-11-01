It’s been quite a hectic past few weeks as we worked with the great folks at Quaker State to have a ’68 Impala restored and built for the 2019 SEMA Show but we’re finally almost done and we can’t wait to unveil the finished product at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

We had PPG’s Training Facility Manager, Paul Stoll and Louie of Louie’s Customs laydown the paint as well add some marble and drip patterns. Then we had Pete “Hot Dog” Finlan of Hot Dog Kustoms handle pinstriping and gold leafing duties. Then we called in Lux Detail to give the Impala a good color sanding and polishing so that it would have the shine and luster it deserves. With all of that done all that’s left now is to put everything back together.

Instead of calling all the king’s horses and all the king’s men to put the Impala back together we enlisted brothers Frank and Gilbert Melendez of Rancho Cucamonga California’s Sin Shop. With decades worth of experience of restoring classic cars under their belts and clients coming to them from as far as Japan we could not have found a better team to assemble our Impala

If you missed out on any parts of the build, don’t worry you can relive them with the links below.

Check back soon for the unveiling of the Quaker State x LOWRIDER Magazine ’68 Impala and don’t forget to check out our Facebook and Instagram pages and the hashtag #LOWRIDERQS68 for more on the build. Also if you’re going to be at the 2019 SEMA Show don’t forget to stop by Quaker State’s booth to see the Impala in person.