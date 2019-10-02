SEMA 2019 is just a few short weeks away and we’re working hard with our friends over at Quaker State on restoring and building a ’68 Chevy Impala that we plan on debuting at the show.

We just had the guys over at PPG’s Facility in Ontario measure out and tape off the lines and patterns in preparation for it to go to Paul Stoll and Louie’s Customs who will be laying down the custom paintjob.

Check out the quick video below of the guys at PPG taping up the Impala.

There’s still a lot that needs to do to get the Impala SEMA-ready. Check back soon for more progress updates on the Quaker State x LOWRIDER Magazine ’68 Impala and also don’t forget to subscribe to LOWRIDER’s Facebook and Instagram pages and follow the hashtag #LOWRIDERQS68 for more on the build.