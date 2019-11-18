No lowrider build could ever be a success without a reliable starter or alternator. Many of us build cars for both car shows and cruising, which means we require more than a pretty paint job. So, it’s no surprise that Powermaster Performance has been churning out the highest quality starters and alternators for 25 years. We caught up with them at this year’s SEMA convention to find out why they have become the favorite for custom builds. Offering products from your standard bone stock starter packs to the super charged starters for modified motors, Powermaster has dominated the custom car scene with high performance, American-made parts. They’ve also cracked the usual problems faced with rebuilding and modifying engines, with details like building an internal fan for the best cooling of your alternator, giving it the longest lifespan possible, as well as making them lighter and more compact. With an applied emphasis on serving your custom build needs, including seamless integration for your factory mounts, Powermaster Performance showed us at SEMA 2019 that they plan to stay ahead of the game for many years to come.