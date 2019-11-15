If you have rebuilt a late model lowrider, you have become familiar with the name OPGI, or Original Parts Group, Inc. Offering the largest in-stock selection of GM restoration parts and accessories, OPGI has built strong relationships with car builders. With the new trends of counterfeit parts slowly creeping into the industry, it’s no surprise that this high-quality parts company has stood above the noise and held it’s reputation firmly. It was never so evident than at the 2019 SEMA convention in Las Vegas. The OPGI was set up to resemble an old school shop complete with slat wall displays and “bays” showing off their prized custom car builds. With walls of their superior-quality parts and accessories set as the backdrop to two beautifully restored rides, the OPGI booth was enough to light the creative fires under any car-enthusiast. The recently rebuilt 1966 GTO and the 1970 Chevelle (belonging to New Orleans Saints tight end, Jared Cook) on display drew as many fans to the booth as OPGI’s solid reputation had.