What better way to jump start our day two at the SEMA convention than by visiting our friends at the Optima Battery booth. From front to back, their batteries can be found in any lowrider. They’re poised to become a cruising necessity with their outrageous cranking power to their longer life and of course, the availability to mount them in any position. These batteries are ideal for our vehicles that practically move in every direction. To showcase their extreme reliability, on display were a few batteries that had been burned, shot at and even frozen, then thawed via a blow torch. Even after all that, they still generated cranking power to spark practically any ignition. Their presentation at SEMA is showing us all why Optima Batteries continue to be the definitive power source for all automotive enthusiasts.