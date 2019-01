At the late ’60s and early ’70s car shows lowriders and vans were the main attractions. Murals, heavy flake paint, and crushed-velvet styles adorned Pontiac GTOs, Bonnevilles, Le Mans, Camaros, and Ford Mustangs. Cragars, Rockets, and Supremes were the wheels of choice back then. The first wire wheels weren’t born until 1976 when Truespoke set off another trend.