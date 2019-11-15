Metal fabricators in the lowrider scene stand in a class of their own. So much science and technique comes into play when trying to melt and bond metals that withstand the weight of a custom build. This is even more important when we’re creating machines that elevate and hop. As we entered the Miller Electric Manufacturing booth at SEMA 2019, we can understand the intensity of what metal fabrication entails. Started as a one-man operation with a small arc welder in 1929, Miller Electric has grown to be a powerhouse in the welding industry to this day. Offering starter kits for your beginner welder and going up to an automated robotic welder, Miller Electric showed us how detailed their products have become. They offered attendees a seminar in TIG basics and aluminum welding, while they also showed off a live-build by master welder, Tom Patsis throughout the show. One lucky SEMA attendee won a Multimatic 220 AC/DC multipurpose machine as part of their show giveaway. Needless to say, this almost century-old brand pulled out all the stops when it came to their display for SEMA 2019, leaving us wondering what await us for next year’s display.